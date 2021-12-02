DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,367. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATH. Truist raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $81.09 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.