DNB Asset Management AS Sells 67,024 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,024 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.31 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

