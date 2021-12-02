DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.