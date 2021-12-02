Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $91.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $66.08 on Monday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.85.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

