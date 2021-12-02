Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

