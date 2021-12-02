Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.79 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

