Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.
Shares of DG stock opened at $222.79 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.