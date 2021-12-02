Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,881,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,013,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

