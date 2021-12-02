Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

