Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Up 1.7%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 8,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

