Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 928,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,922. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 109,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.