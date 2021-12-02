DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

