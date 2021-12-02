Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Capitalization Hits $13.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $367,840.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.63 or 0.08000085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,342.32 or 1.00351825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

