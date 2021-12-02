Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Duluth updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 631,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,947. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $477.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duluth by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

