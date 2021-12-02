DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.58 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 289,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.