Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

