E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of ETWO opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

