Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

