Eastern Bank Sells 6,538 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

