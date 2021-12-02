Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $485.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $396.77 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

