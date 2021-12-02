Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.73. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

