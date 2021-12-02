easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.00 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

