easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.00 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.