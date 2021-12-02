Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $161.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

