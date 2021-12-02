Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
EOI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
