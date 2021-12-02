Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EOI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

