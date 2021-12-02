Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 180,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.