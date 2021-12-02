eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in eBay were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

