eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $70.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00363111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

