ECOSC Reaches Market Cap of $6,032.43 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, ECOSC has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $6,032.43 and $39.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

