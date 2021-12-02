Edgeless Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $2,580.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

