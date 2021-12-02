Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 442,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

