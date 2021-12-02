Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EACPU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.