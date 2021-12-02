Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EEMV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $62.10. 130,850 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

