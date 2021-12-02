Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,766 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 4.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 191.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 78,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,728,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $28.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.