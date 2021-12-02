Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,502. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.