Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

