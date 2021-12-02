EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

