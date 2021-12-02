Edward D. Bagley Buys 11,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

