Elamachain Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.35 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

