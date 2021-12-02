Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $20.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

