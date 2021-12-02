Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $18.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.42. 128,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

