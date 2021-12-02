Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $21.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.43. 101,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.