Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.61)-($0.51) EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $20.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 6,557,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.75.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

