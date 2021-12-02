Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $139.13

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.13, but opened at $128.50. Elastic shares last traded at $118.43, with a volume of 28,048 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

