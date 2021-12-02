Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

