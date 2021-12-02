Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Up 4%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 196,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 142,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

About Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya, Inc develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion. The firm engages in designing, developing and manufacturing batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Its main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

