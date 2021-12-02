Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies accounts for 11.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Akoustis Technologies worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,905 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 3,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

