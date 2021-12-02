Elizabeth Summers Buys 1,500 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,490.50.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Elizabeth Summers bought 700 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,947.00.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.85. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

