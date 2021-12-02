Ellevest Inc. Acquires 5,611 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

