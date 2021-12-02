Ellevest Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

