Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.76 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.