Ellevest Inc. Has $210,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $199.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.